Energy Co. Users Seek Final OK Of $3.65M Billing Suit Deal

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Ambit Energy Holdings LLC customers asked a New Jersey federal judge Tuesday for final approval of a $3.65 million settlement to resolve allegations by a class of more than 40,000 residents across three states that the company engaged in improper billing practices. If approved, the agreement would resolve claims that Ambit's "budget billing program" overcharged customers for electricity and gas in part by failing to disclose important information about rates. The agreement comes after five years of litigation and will resolve claims by customers in New York, New Jersey and Maryland. "The settlement is a favorable result for the class members,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS