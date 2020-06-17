State Dept. OKs $862M Canadian Jet Fighter Upgrade Deal

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved an estimated $862.3 million deal to upgrade Canada's F-18 Hornet fighter jets, extending their service life while the Canadian government decides on a replacement for its aging fleet. The Foreign Military Sale deal would include 50 Sidewinder Block II missiles and as many training missiles, as well as related guidance units; several different kinds of radar units; and 20 Joint Standoff Weapons, a type of bomb, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday. The DSCA is the arm of the U.S. Department of Defense responsible for facilitating FMS deals. Additionally, the deal would include...

