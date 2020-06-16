Tricky Formatting Can't Sink Winning Bid On $301M DOD Deal

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected CACI's allegation that the winning bidder on a $301 million Defense Intelligence Agency solicitation ignored bid formatting requirements in order to squeeze in more information than allowed, saying the disputed formatting tweaks were allowed. Neither The Buffalo Group's use of illustrative figures with smaller writing than in its written narrative nor its tightly spaced line leading were prohibited by the DIA's intelligence support services solicitation, the GAO found, saying CACI Inc.-Federal read requirements into the solicitation that weren't there. "[Buffalo's] use of compressed line spacing in its technical/management approach proposal ... violated no solicitation requirement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS