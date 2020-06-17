Akerman Sues Music Festival Organizer For TM Work Fees

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has sued electronic music festival organizer Ultra Enterprises Inc., seeking nearly $200,000 in unpaid fees for work on trademark applications and trademark opposition proceedings in the U.S. and overseas. In a suit filed Friday in state court in Miami but made available on Tuesday, the law firm said Ultra has refused to pay $196,553 in fees for work done by Akerman and by local counsel in other countries related to the company's applications to trademark the Ultra name. Akerman, which has represented Ultra since January 2013, says the company asked the firm in November 2018 to work on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS