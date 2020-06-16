IRS Proposal Clarifies Excise Tax But Leaves TCJA Questions

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- On June 11, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service published proposed regulations under Internal Revenue Code Section 4960.[1] Section 4960, enacted as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,[2] imposes an excise tax on remuneration in excess of $1 million and any excess parachute payment paid by an applicable tax-exempt organization, or ATEO, to any covered employee. The proposed regulations provide comprehensive guidance under Section 4960 and address a number of concerns that commenters had with the scope of the excise tax in light of the interim guidance issued under Notice 2019-9.[3] However, the Treasury did...

