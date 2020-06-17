1st Circ. Says Court Can't Suppress Footage Under Carpenter

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has ruled that a lower court erred in suppressing evidence obtained by a pole-mounted surveillance camera, finding that the trial court's decision violated U.S. Supreme Court precedent and misinterpreted the Constitution. A three-judge panel on Tuesday said a Massachusetts court's decision to deem eight months of hidden camera video surveillance in an alleged drug trafficking case as inadmissible ignored the limitations of the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Carpenter v. U.S., and a "fundamental" Fourth Amendment doctrine that limits privacy protections for actions taken in public view. "Affirming the district court's order would mean violating the law of the circuit doctrine,...

