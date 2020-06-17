Pharmacies Want Out Of Opioid MDL 'Public Nuisance' Suits

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A group of pharmacies is asking an Ohio federal judge to dismiss complaints by two Ohio counties alleging the pharmacies contributed to the opioid epidemic, saying the counties are suing under public nuisance laws that don't fit their claims. In a memorandum filed Tuesday, the pharmacies, which include Walmart Inc., HBC Service Co., Walgreen Co., CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Rite Aid, told the court that under Ohio law, a pharmacy's alleged failure to prevent the diversion of drugs does not support a public nuisance claim. The bid for dismissal comes shortly after Ohio's Trumbull County and Lake County filed complaints against...

