Highlights From OECD Roundtable On Data Rights In Antitrust

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- On June 12, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's competition committee held a roundtable on consumer data rights and competition. While the roundtable was a closed-door, off-the-record event, the country submissions and speaker presentations are publicly available on the OECD's website. Below are highlights and critiques of the secretariat's background note and country submissions by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Japan. According to the secretariat's background note, the focus of the roundtable is the practical difficulties faced by competition authorities in fitting privacy and data protection into their enforcement actions. The background note states that the EU...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS