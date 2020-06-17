Tuna Cos. Ask 9th Circ. To Undo Price-Fixing MDL Class Cert.

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Two of the world's largest tuna companies have urged the Ninth Circuit to undo class certification in a sprawling antitrust multidistrict litigation over an alleged price-fixing scheme, claiming that the lower court certified classes that were "widely divergent" in the prices they paid and ignored a "key factual dispute" before granting certification. StarKist Co. and Tri-Union Seafoods LLC — which does business as Chicken of the Sea — challenged the California federal court's certification of three different classes of direct purchaser retailers, individual consumers or end-payers and indirect purchaser commercial food preparers in the Tuesday brief. According to the tuna companies,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS