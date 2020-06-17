Crane Heyman Denied Win In Bankruptcy Trustee's Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has rejected Crane Heyman Simon Welch & Clar's bid to duck a World Marketing LLC bankruptcy trustee's malpractice suit accusing the firm of failing to properly advise the company before it instituted mass layoffs. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin determined that Crane Heyman failed to establish that summary judgment should be entered in its favor because bankruptcy trustee Norman Newman purportedly suffered no damages, or because its alleged failure to tell World Marketing about how to comply with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act would have made a difference in whether or not the company...

