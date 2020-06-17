Bank Lobby Chief Quits Ahead Of Testimony In Barclays Trial

Law360, London (June 17, 2020, 3:59 PM BST) -- The boss of Britain's biggest banking lobby has quit after "inappropriate" comments he made as a Barclays PLC banker are poised to come to light during a £1.6 billion ($2 billion) trial at the High Court over claims brought by financier Amanda Staveley. Stephen Jones resigned as chief executive of UK Finance late Tuesday after Staveley's private equity firm, PCP Capital Partners, claimed in court documents that he had made "thoroughly unpleasant comments" about her during the financial crisis. "I have apologized to Staveley and to my colleagues for the comments made in 2008 and feel at this time it is right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS