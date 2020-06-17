Coachella Rival Says Antitrust Suit Can't Return To 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- An Oregon music festival suing California rival Coachella over its noncompete agreements is urging a federal judge to dismiss efforts to return their fight to the Ninth Circuit, arguing that the appeals court has already resolved all matters the district court needs to proceed. Portland-based Soul'd Out Productions LLC, in a seven-page brief Tuesday, rebuked a recent request by Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and producer Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc. to submit supplemental briefs for the appeals court to explain how a May ruling, which revived certain allegations in Soul'd Out's antitrust lawsuit over AEG's "radius clauses" in contracts with musicians,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS