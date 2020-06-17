Rival Claims Coachella Gunning For Another 9th Circ. Clash

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- An Oregon music festival suing Coachella over its noncompete agreements urged a federal judge to toss the California rival's bid for supplemental briefing concerning a pending dismissal motion, arguing the Ninth Circuit recently resolved all outstanding matters and ruled it has standing to pursue certain claims. Portland-based Soul'd Out Productions LLC, in a seven-page brief Tuesday, rebuked a recent request by Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and producer Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc. for the parties to submit supplemental briefs to explain how the circuit court's May ruling, which revived certain allegations in Soul'd Out's antitrust suit over AEG's "radius clauses" in...

