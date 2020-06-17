Pa. Meat Plant Says OSHA Should Handle Virus Death Claims

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area meatpacking plant says the family of a worker who died after allegedly catching COVID-19 on the job should be precluded from filing its wrongful death suit by Pennsylvania's workers' compensation law, and argued that oversight by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and federal emergency orders govern pandemic responses. Attorneys for the JBS SA facility in Souderton, Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that the estate of Enock Benjamin couldn't sue the company for negligence when workplace injuries are covered by workers' compensation, while OSHA should have exclusive jurisdiction over claims related to workplace safety and health standards. JBS also argued...

