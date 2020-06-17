Houston Energy Co. Faces 2nd Suit Over $3.2M In Unpaid Rent

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Houston-based Energy XXI is facing a second lawsuit by its landlord over $3.2 million in allegedly unpaid rent, after the landlord initially sued in May seeking the same amount. Gathering system owner Grand Isle Corridor LP named Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc. and Energy XXI Gigs Services LLC as defendants in the lawsuit it filed in Harris County district court on Tuesday. Grand Isle Corridor claims in its suit that Energy XXI told it on April 1 that, "due to market conditions," the company wasn't going to be paying rent "until further notice." "Upon tenant's failure to perform and landlord's notice...

