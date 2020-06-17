Texas Couple Plead Guilty To $15M Retirement Theft Scheme

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A North Texas couple who owned a company that serves as third-party administrator to dozens of pension and retirement funds have admitted to perpetrating a $15.2 million retirement plan embezzlement scheme. The co-owners of Vantage Benefits Administrators, Wendy Richie, 59, and Jeffrey Richie, 55, entered guilty pleas in federal court in Dallas on Tuesday. Wendy Richie faces up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of theft from an employee benefit plan and one count of aggravated identity theft. Jeffrey Richie, who pled guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting his wife's theft, faces up to...

