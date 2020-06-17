Calif. Court Revives Refinery Worker's Travel Time Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has ruled that a collective bargaining agreement can't nullify an employer's obligation to compensate employees for all work hours, reviving a refinery worker's proposed class action seeking pay for pre-shift rides on a company bus. The three-judge panel's unanimous decision on Tuesday reversed a summary judgment win for Brand Energy Services of California Inc., which argued that pre-shift travel time was not compensable under its contract with Carpenters Local Union 152. The collective bargaining agreement was no defense to scaffold worker Carlos Gutierrez's suit because state Supreme Court precedent says employers must pay for "compulsory travel time"...

