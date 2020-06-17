2nd Circ. Backs Sanctions For Cos. Ignoring CBA Obligations

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday backed $100,000 in sanctions against a nursing home facility and a health care subcontractor for failing to produce payroll records and adhere to an arbitrator's order to comply with a multiemployer collective bargaining agreement that they didn't think applied to them. A three-member panel said that a lower court properly sanctioned Alaris Health at Hamilton Park and Confidence Management Systems LLC for contempt after they failed to comply with a 2018 arbitration award that required them to turn over the records to the 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. While the New Jersey-based companies argued that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS