Rising Star: King & Spalding's Jonathan Katz

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP partner Jonathan Katz has represented owners and developers in massive, complex petrochemical projects across the globe, including a major Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corp. project in Alberta, landing him a spot among the attorneys under 40 in the construction field honored as Law360 Rising Stars.

Jonathan Katz

King & Spalding

Age: 37

Home base: Houston

Position: Partner

Law school: University of Texas School of Law

First job after law school: In-house at PSC LLC

Biggest case he's worked on recently: 

Since 2019 Katz has been a lead partner developing construction and procurement contracts for a pending multibillion-dollar petrochemical project...

