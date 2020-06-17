DOD Says $10B JEDI Correction May Be Delayed

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense told the Court of Federal Claims that it will likely need to further tweak its contentious $10 billion JEDI cloud procurement, saying it may take longer to complete ongoing corrective action than initially planned. After already making several alterations to the Joint Enterprise Defense Instructure contract as part of corrective action prompted by a protest from Amazon Web Services Inc., the DOD now anticipates it will need to make at least one more amendment to the deal, it said in a status report Tuesday. The details of the proposed amendment weren't described in the status report,...

