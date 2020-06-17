6th Circ. Says Domino's Can Kick No-Poach Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Wednesday that Domino's can force a worker's suit challenging no-poach provisions in the pizza chain's franchise agreements into arbitration, saying the pacts "clearly" leave it to arbitrators and not the courts to analyze the scope of those agreements. A three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts' decision to toss a suit by former Domino's employee Derek Piersing and a proposed class of workers who alleged provisions in the company's franchise agreements suppressed wages by eliminating competition for workers. Judge Roberts had concluded Piersing and another named plaintiff who isn't a party to the appeal each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS