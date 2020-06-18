New Bill Floats Green Cards For Nat'l Security Innovators

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Legislators have proposed a new path to permanent U.S. residency in a bipartisan bill that would establish a special visa program for foreign citizens working to protect U.S. national security concerns. Dubbed the National Security Innovation Pathway Act and focusing largely on recent college graduates, the proposal introduced on Wednesday seeks to retain top science and technology talent with specific expertise in sectors including artificial intelligence, robotics and biology, the bill's sponsors said in a statement. Reps. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., introduced the bill on behalf of the House Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats...

