Dino Bones Belong To Ranch Owners, Full 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A valuable fossil dubbed the "dueling dinosaurs" discovered in eastern Montana doesn't fall under the ordinary meaning of "mineral" according to state law and therefore belongs to the surface owners of the property where it was found, the full Ninth Circuit has ruled. In a unanimous en banc opinion on Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit reinstated a lower court's judgment it previously nixed, finding that Mary Ann Murray and Lige M. Murray — who own the ranch where the fossil was unearthed by an amateur paleontologist — are the rightful owners of the find and others like it that were excavated from their property....

