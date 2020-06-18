Trade Court Orders Closer Look At Duties On Indian Flanges

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to explain why it ignored an Indian producer's home market sales when calculating its final tariff, which ultimately drove down its anti-dumping duty. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann on Wednesday ordered Commerce to fully explain why it considered a portion of Chandan Steel Ltd.'s stainless steel pipe parts sales to be foreign exports rather than home market sales. By discounting that set of steel flange sales, Commerce was forced to substitute Chandan's sales in a third country when calculating the price difference between Chandan's home market sales and...

