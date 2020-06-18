Nestle Can't Duck Slave Labor Claims With 1st Amendment

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has shot down Nestle USA Inc.'s bid to strike claims that it deceptively markets its products as sustainably sourced despite getting cocoa from farms that use child slave labor, saying the suit focuses on alleged deceptions on the product labels, not statements on the company's website that it says are protected as free speech. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz rejected Nestle's arguments for striking the suit by Renee Walker under California's Anti-SLAPP statutes, saying the complaint's references to the website are as evidence in support of its claims about the labeling,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS