Judge Shields Telegram Investor Names And Bank Records

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday granted most, but not all, of the requests for permanent redaction in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit aimed at stopping an allegedly illegal digital asset securities offering by encrypted messaging company Telegram Group Inc. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel said in an order he'd reviewed all the requests to permanently seal documents in the case, telling the parties that the "resulting approved sealings and redactions are narrowly tailored to protect the specifically identified countervailing interest" in protecting nonparty privacy while ensuring the court guaranteed access to documents that should be in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS