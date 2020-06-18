Apria Healthcare To Pay $175K To End Robocall Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Apria Healthcare Group Inc. will pay $175,000 to end a class suit alleging it made unauthorized and invasive calls and texts to noncustomers, under a settlement agreement given a first nod in Florida federal court. The California-based health care provider denies it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by aggressively using autodial systems, as alleged by Florida resident Scott Peterson. To end the litigation, it agreed in May to a $175,000 fund to compensate a class of noncustomers who said they received unauthorized calls or texts on their cellphones. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell gave the deal preliminary approval on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS