GAO Denies Protests Over $190M Nuclear Clean-Up Contract

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has shot down protests from two nuclear waste remediation companies — including one from the current contractor — ruling that the Department of Energy was reasonable in rejecting their bids for a $190 million contract. In the decisions released Wednesday, GAO dismissed the allegations brought by competing bidders Navarro Research and Engineering Inc., which is currently wrapping up its contract with the Energy Department, and LATA-Atkins Technical Services, LLC, affirming the DOE's selection for the five-year contract award. In Navarro's case, the GAO pointed out that the Energy Department had ranked its proposal third among the...

