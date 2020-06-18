Norfolk Southern Says Telecom Tower Co. Delinquent On Bills

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern Railway Co. has sued a telecommunications tower operator in Indiana federal court, claiming it has failed for years to pay its share of revenue from a tower on land the rail line owns. The railway sued Global Tower LLC over bills related to a tower in Peru, Indiana, which it says have gone into arrears since 2012. According to the suit, after buying assets including the tower lease from CitySwitch LLC, which formed an earlier agreement with Norfolk Southern, Global Tower owes a portion of certain rentals, fees and other payments under the same contract. According to the suit filed...

