Fox In The Henhouse: DOJ Sniffing Around Poultry Industry

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department earlier this month revealed the first indictments stemming from an ongoing investigation into price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry, and the following week Tyson Foods disclosed that it's cooperating with the agency and applying for leniency. Here, Law360 looks at what got enforcers' attention and where the probe stands. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment of four executives in the poultry processing industry on June 3, accusing the current presidents of Pilgrim's Pride and Claxton Poultry, among others, of fixing prices and rigging bids for broiler chickens, or chickens raised for human consumption. Then, on June 10, Tyson...

