DOJ Wants To Keep Generic-Drug Exec's Case In Pa.

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Even though a former top pharmaceutical executive at Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is accused of lying to an FBI agent in New York about his participation in a price-fixing scheme, prosecutors say they want him to be tried in Pennsylvania. The U.S. Department of Justice said Ara Aprahamian has connections to Pennsylvania's Eastern District, arguing that's where many of his alleged co-conspirators were located and where it already successfully brought similar charges against two former top executives at Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 2016. Aprahamian was indicted four years later over his work at an undisclosed company. "Although the defendant's materially false...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS