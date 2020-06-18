Spain Loses Bid For Immunity In Oil Spill Insurance Fight

Law360, London (June 18, 2020, 4:44 PM BST) -- Spain cannot claim state immunity to avoid arbitration proceedings brought by the insurers of a ship that caused a massive oil spill and more than €1.5 billion in damage when it sank off the Spanish coast, a judge ruled at a London court on Thursday. The vessel sank off the Spanish coast in 2002 while carrying 70,000 tonnes of fuel oil, causing extensive damage to the Spanish and French coastlines. (AP) Judge Andrew Henshaw refused to set aside a previous court order allowing the London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association to launch arbitration proceedings against Spain over the terms of the pollution cover...

