Alstom Can't Derail €1.56M Award With Bribery Claims

Law360, London (June 18, 2020, 2:16 PM BST) -- A judge upheld an order on Thursday that enforces a €1.56 million ($1.68 million) arbitration award against rail giant Alstom in England, saying there is inconclusive evidence that the company inadvertently financed bribery in China. Judge Sara Cockerill has rejected a bid at the High Court by Alstom's French and U.K. subsidiaries. They wanted to derail an order that allows a former business partner to enforce an international arbitration award issued over an agreement to supply the Chinese government with equipment. An appellate court in France has ruled that it would be contrary to French public policy to allow the award to...

