Celestron, Other Telescope Cos. Hit With Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- California-based Celestron and almost a dozen other telescope manufacturers are facing a proposed consumer class action accusing them of conspiring with rivals to unlawfully fix prices and allocate the market and customers for telescopes to maintain their dominance in the U.S. The lawsuit lodged in a California federal court Wednesday by two telescope buyers came just two weeks after an amateur astronomer in the Golden State filed a similar complaint against Celestron Acquisition LLC demanding up to $350 million for overcharges. The latest suit, brought by Sigurd Murphy and Keith Uehara, residents of California and Hawaii, respectively, did not specify how...

