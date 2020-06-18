NY State Says Native Co. May Be Again Illegally Shipping Cigs

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The state of New York asked a federal judge Thursday to grant it a win but keep jurisdiction over certain claims in a suit against a Native American tobacco maker, saying former company officials may be shipping illegal cigarettes to the state through a connected company. New York asked the court to grant partial summary judgment on claims that King Mountain Tobacco Co., which was founded by a member of the Yakama Nation, violated the federal Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act's reporting and registration requirements by shipping its cigarettes, based on a Second Circuit ruling in November. But the district court...

