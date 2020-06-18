OxyChem Rips Sanctions Bid As Attempt For Leverage

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Occidental Chemical Corp. has told a New Jersey federal court it shouldn't be sanctioned in a discovery fight with Houghton International Inc. over pollution in the state's Passaic River, saying Houghton's own statements to the government show its potential liability. Occidental, known as OxyChem, told the court Wednesday that a sanctions bid filed by Houghton, which is now part of Quaker Chemical Corp., can be chalked up to an ill-conceived effort to gain the upper hand in the cleanup litigation. OxyChem said Houghton's assertion there isn't evidence to support OxyChem's claims against Houghton is undermined by Houghton's 1997 submission to the U.S....

