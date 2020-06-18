7-Eleven Freed From NJ Injury Suit Over Armed Robbery

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday freed 7-Eleven Inc. and a commercial building owner from a negligence lawsuit by an employee of the convenience store who was seriously injured during an armed robbery, ruling that the corporation and landlord didn't exercise control over the store's daily operations. U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez granted summary judgment to 7-Eleven, landlord North Bay Associates and a related company, the Feil Organization, after finding the defendants didn't owe a duty of care to Adil Boutahli. Among other considerations, the judge pointed to a franchise agreement spelling out the roles of a franchisor and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS