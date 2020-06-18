Chicago Must Keep Cop Misconduct Records, Ill. Justices Say

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court said Thursday that a Chicago police union contract provision requiring disciplinary records to be destroyed after five years violates state policy on record keeping, affirming lower courts that had overturned an arbitrator's ruling for the union. A state high court majority said a disciplinary record destruction provision in the city's police union contract improperly ignores a statutory process in both the State and Local Records Acts through which a commission holds the ultimate decision to either preserve or destroy a governmental record. An arbitrator who said the city should be following the provision erred when he found...

