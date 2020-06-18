Australia Concerned About Data In Google's $2.1B Fitbit Deal

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Australia's antitrust watchdog is the latest competition enforcer to level concern over Google's efforts to buy fitness tracking giant Fitbit for $2.1 billion and signaled its worries that no single company should have that much data. On Thursday, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission released a 25-page statement of issues with the deal, which would see the wearable fitness tracker join Google's vast portfolio of mobile consumer products, many of which it markets under the Pixel brand. The ACCC said it will reach a decision on the sale by August. "Our concerns are that Google buying Fitbit will allow Google to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS