New York Life Loans $97M For Florida Residential Project

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A New York Life real estate lending arm has provided $97 million in financing to the Brunetti Organization for a luxury residential project in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, according to an announcement from the lender Thursday. The financing from New York Life Real Estate Investors is for a pair of 17-story towers Brunetti Organization is planning to build, as well as a third tower that's already complete. The two planned towers, Las Marinas Apartments, will each have 17 stories and will have a combined 256 units, while the third tower, Marina Del Mar, has 336 units. "It is a great pleasure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS