UK Competition Chair Stepping Down In Sept.

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that he'll leave the job in September after a little over two years in order to make the case for reform "more forcefully" than he's able to do in his current role. CMA Chairman Andrew Tyrie, a member of the House of Lords and a former longtime member of the House of Commons who spearheaded probes into the banking sector, noted that the agency had pushed for sweeping changes during his tenure, including special scrutiny of technology companies and proposals for a broad expansion of the agency's powers. That...

