Senate Bill Would Curtail Data Use, Create New Privacy Cop

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Senate Democrat is taking the latest crack at enacting federal privacy legislation, introducing a proposal Thursday that would limit companies' ability to use and share consumers' personal data, ban the use of facial recognition technology, create a new independent privacy regulator and subject corporate executives to potential criminal liability. Calling the need for federal data privacy legislation "long overdue," Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, said he set out to develop the Data Accountability and Transparency Act of 2020 to give consumers the power to hold both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS