Fla. Justices Decline To Disbar Atty Over Ch. 7 Omissions

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Florida Bar's calls to disbar a former Tripp Scott PA attorney over "materially misleading" statements he made during a personal bankruptcy and said he should be able to defend himself in the disciplinary proceeding by claiming he relied on the advice of his counsel. The high court remanded the disciplinary case against attorney Peter G. Herman back to the court-appointed referee to determine what sanctions, if any, he should face for his failure to disclose assets in his bankruptcy filings, particularly his interest in $10 million in contingency fees won by his firm....

