Amazon, Valentino Pair Up To Sue Alleged Shoe Counterfeiter

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Amazon and Italian fashion brand Valentino SpA filed suit in Washington federal court on Thursday, taking aim at a company they say is violating Amazon's rules for sellers while infringing patents and trademarks related to Valentino's "Rockstud" shoes.

Amazon and Valentino accuse Kaitlyn Pan Group LLC of selling shoes that rip off the Rockstud design, which features metallic, pyramid-shaped studs on different styles of shoes.

The companies say Kaitlyn Pan infringed Valentino's trademarks and patents for the Rockstud designs. They also say Kaitlyn Pan broke the terms of its contract with Amazon, which bars the sale of bootleg or counterfeit products....

