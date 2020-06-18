Facebook Hedging In Trade Secrets Defense, Startup Says

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Facebook and one of its top engineers are seeking "to have their cake and eat it too" in arguments to scale back claims from a trade secrets lawsuit, a Massachusetts startup told a federal judge Thursday. Lawyers for Neural Magic Inc. arguing before U.S. District Judge Denise Casper said Facebook is staking out both sides of the same argument at different points in the litigation, which was filed in early March over the startup's first employee allegedly taking its "secret sauce" code to Facebook. "Defendants seek to have their cake and eat it too," Kaitlyn M. O'Connor of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart...

