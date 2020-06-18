Agency Can't Claw Back Full $1.1B From Afghan Food Deal

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals ruled that the Defense Logistics Agency can't claw back the full $1.1 billion the agency alleged it overpaid to a food supplier in Afghanistan, saying some disputed cost claims had been legitimate. Although Supreme Foodservice GmbH had not fully backed its claims for transportation fees under its food delivery deal, not all of the company's cost claims questioned by the DLA were unreasonable, Administrative Judge Michael N. O'Connell wrote for the board in a May 28 decision, made public this week. Judge O'Connell also rejected the DLA's argument that Supreme's fraud related to the contract,...

