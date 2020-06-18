Judge Koh Questions $30M Atty Fee Bid In Yahoo Breach MDL

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- California federal judge Lucy Koh declined Thursday to approve class counsel's $30 million fee bid for securing a $117.5 million deal resolving sprawling Yahoo data breach multidistrict litigation, demanding more billing information from dozens of plaintiffs' firms — including the "markup" on work by first-year law students. During a hearing held via Zoom, Judge Koh heard objections to the fee request and said she wants more detailed billing information on the 31 law firms and 204 attorneys and paralegals who worked on the MDL and related litigation consolidated in state court, as well as total costs for hiring experts. Judge Koh gave...

