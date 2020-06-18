Warehouse REIT Aims To Raise $217M With Share Sale

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Warehouse REIT is seeking to raise as much as £175 million ($217.4 million) from the sale of new units in the company, according to an announcement Thursday from the U.K.-based real estate investment trust. The REIT said it's planning to issue a total of roughly 159.1 million new ordinary shares at 110 pence a share and will issue the shares in two segments. The firm plans to use proceeds for planned acquisitions and to pay down debt. Warehouse REIT PLC invests in warehouses and distribution centers. "During this period of unprecedented disruption, we have witnessed an increasing polarisation between different real...

