11th Circ. Denies Postal Worker New Trial On Disability Claim

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday that a postal worker can't get a retrial or judgment as a matter of law over claims her disability was not reasonably accommodated, saying the U.S. Postal Service didn't have to show that fulfilling her request would cause it "undue hardship." Terry Lee Scott, a disabled Army veteran who had worked for the U.S. Postal Service at Tampa International Airport starting in 1996, was given a special chair to use at work as standing became increasingly difficult over the years. She had it from 2009 until 2014, when USPS "inexplicably" took it away and said it...

