GAO Rejects 2nd Protest Over $7.7B Navy Network Deal

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC's protest over a $7.7 billion Navy information technology contract, potentially clearing the way for the deal to move forward after earlier rejecting a related protest. The Navy reasonably decided that winning bidder Leidos' hiring of a former government official didn't give the company an unfair advantage when bidding on a Next Generation Enterprise Network Re-Compete, or NGEN-R, contract and that Leidos did not have an organizational conflict of interest involving a corporate acquisition, according to the GAO's managing associate general counsel for procurement law, Ralph O. White. "GAO also concluded...

